Box Office – Baaghi 3 keeps collecting on Monday











After collecting 17.50 crores on its opening day, Baaghi 3 held well on Monday as 9.06 crores came in. This is a fall of less than 50% and for a hardcore massy commercial film, it is a good enough hold.

The film is fighting off the health scare across the country and as per reports, a few theaters are shut down at certain parts of the country. While examination season is also contributing to the lack of optimal footfalls, considering the fact that children form a major part of Tiger Shroff’s audience, the film is still managing to record numbers that are bringing it closer to the 100 Crore Club. So far, the Ahmed Khan directed film has collected 62.89 crores and today it will go past the Baaghi 3 weekend of 73.10 crores.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production will record good numbers today due to the festival of Holi. That said, it would have to find momentum primarily in the evening shows since majority of properties, especially multiplexes, are closed for the morning and afternoon shows on Holi and it is only post 3 PM that most shows begin. Still, the film should enjoy a double digit score today, which will keep the momentum on.



Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources