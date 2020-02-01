Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is marching towards lifetime of over 275 crores, could surpass Kabir Singh





It was an excellent fourth Friday for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior as the collections held up brilliantly. The film clocked 2.77 crores and that’s unbelievable as Thursday numbers too were 2.77 crores, which means practically no drop whatsoever.

The film has not been impacted at all by new releases and is in fact giving competition to all movies that are currently running in theatres, be it the new or the holdover ones. As a matter of fact it would be interesting to see which film has the better weekend, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, or Jawaani Jaaneman, which is in its first week! It may actually turn out to be a closely fought battle.

Nonetheless, Ajay Devgn has a lot to cheer about as his period war drama has collected

240.64 crores so far. This means the lifetime numbers of Simmba (240.31 crores) have now been surpassed and Uri – The Surgical Strike (244.20 crores) too should be history today. The film is enjoying its blockbuster run in a very big way and while 275 crores would be crossed quite comfortably (hence going past Kabir Singh total of 278.24 crores), the Om Raut directorial would be eventually targeting the Dhoom: 3 lifetime of 284 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources