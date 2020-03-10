Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior surpasses Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh lifetime, is 10th highest Bollywood grosser ever







Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior has yet another major milestone to its name. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of last year’s mega all time blockbuster, Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor starrer had collected 278.24 crores in its lifetime and after its ninth weekend, the Ajay Devgn led film stands at 279.50 crores.

In the process, the Om Raut directed film has also emerged as the tenth biggest Bollywood grosser of all times. With some push, it could well have chased down Dhoom: 3 lifetime of 284 crores to find itself at the ninth spot. That would in fact have been quite easily done had the tax free status for the patriotic action drama come in much earlier. Had that been the case, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior would not just have entered the 300 Crore Club but even challenged the likes of Padmaavat [302.15 crores] and Sultan [301.50 crores].

Nonetheless, though there would always be ifs and buts, the fact remains that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has still done brilliantly to be set for a 280 crores lifetime. The film has now seen a digital premier already and while the eyeballs are already there, real havoc can be expected once it arrives on satellite.

Blockbuster.

