Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan are still delivering SUPERHITS even with theatres shut down – Here is how

With theaters staying closed, some of the recent releases have found their way on the OTT platform and are attracting massive eyeballs. Of course majority of these feature major stars & superstars, and were also major grossers at the box office, hence ensuring that these are starry evenings for the lovers of Bollywood entertainment. No wonder, usual suspects like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan, whose films find quite some traction on the small screens as well, are finding huge traction already with some of their latest biggies.

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 [208.50 crores] – Disney + Hotstar

A universal superhit which was huge in theaters on Diwali, has been making a splash on the satellite circuits by being the number one film of last six months, and now a massive success on the OTT platform as well, this Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh led supernatural comedy is yet another biggie in Sajid Nadiadwala created Housefull franchise. The laughs are on.

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior [280 crores] – Disney + Hotstar

The biggest commercial blockbuster of 2020 so far and a film which would possibly keep the honors by the close of the year as well, Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a massive success on Disney + Hotstar. It is finding top billing on the platform and with Ajay Devgn films traditionally finding popularity on the small screen, this one too is following suit.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 [95 crores] – Disney + Hotstar

This is one film which could have potentially marched towards the 150 crores mark, if not for corona virus scare which impacted its first week in a big way. Post that lockdown began and the Tiger Shroff starrer narrowly missed the 100 Crore Club entry. Nonetheless, the Sajid Nadiadwala production is now doing great guns on the OTT platform by being the top film there.

Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal [34.99 crores] – Netflix

On its Valentine’s Day release, Love Aaj Kal couldn’t find much traction from audiences in theaters. However, as was the case with Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha as well, even Love Aaj Kal is finding acceptance amongst audiences after its small screen debut. Viewers are warming up to this Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer which is amongst the most watched films at Netflix.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War [318 crores] – Amazon Prime

A film which has continued to perform exceedingly well on Amazon Prime is last year’s mega blockbuster, War. With Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff coming together for this high octane action thriller with two chartbuster tracks to boast of, War has been massive on all mediums wherever it has appeared. In fact Tiger Shroff has two of his films in Top-10 of the OTT world.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang [58.99 crores] – Netflix

This one was a surprise success in theaters and now it’s a surprise hit on the OTT platform as well. Right from the day it debuted on Netflix, it has managed to find the number one spot when it comes to the platform’s offerings. The romantic musical suspense thriller with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu and Anil Kapoor is finding good eyeballs for itself.

Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium [9.36 crores – 3 days collections] – Disney + Hotstar

It was as unfortunate as it gets when Angrezi Medium could see only three days run for itself and that too in select theaters. Fortunately for the film, OTT came to its rescue as Disney + Hotstar has ensured top showcasing for the film, hence ensuring massive traction for it. On the other hand Irrfan Khan unfortunately passed away and that triggered renewed interest too.

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship [31.97 crores] – Amazon Prime

During its theatrical run, Karan Johar produced Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship was just about decent. However, considering the fact that it has been made at controlled costs, satellite and digital mediums were always there for the rescue. This is what has happened as Amazon Prime has been giving the Vicky Kaushal starrer top showcasing on its platform.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike [244.20 crores] – ZEE5

This is one film which is still finding sustained popularity for itself even though more than a year has gone past by since its release. Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike was a surprise all time blockbuster on its release and is now a blockbuster film for the OTT platform ZEE5 as well where it is continuing to find top billing for itself despite been around for a really long time.