Akshay Kumar all set to deliver a hat-trick as Good Newwz inches closer to the 200-crore club

2019 turned out to be one of the best years in Akshay Kumar’s career as the actor delivered four successful films in a row. What is remarkable is that each of these four films proved to be a bigger success than its predecessor. While ‘Kesari’ became his first film to cross the 150-crore mark at the domestic box-office, both ‘Mission Mangal’ marked his arrival into the 200-crore club. ‘Housefull 4’, too, made it to the 200-crore club and became the most successful comedy film in the franchise.

‘Good Newwz’, his last release of the film, was supposed to be the most urbane, upmarket product out of all the four and was expected to score higher in the multiplexes as compared to the single-screen theatres because of the nature of its content. There was also competition from ‘Dabangg 3’ which released a week before this film hit the screens and hence, one expected the Salman Khan starrer, which was the third film in a successful franchise and was a more ‘massy’ film, to make a dent in the collections of ‘Good Newwz’.

As fate would have it, ‘Dabangg 3’ failed to strike a chord with the audience and could not cover a long distance at the box office. ‘Good Newwz’, on the other hand, was riding on very strong ever buzz ever since the first trailer of the film dropped. The film opened well and for three weeks now, have managed to maintain stable collections. The film has collected close to 197 crores by the end of its three-week run and is approximately 3 crores away from touching the 200-crore mark.

Globally, the film went past 200 crores a while back and it is just a matter of time before it touches that figure in the domestic arena. When that happens, it would truly be a time for celebrations for the entire team. As far as Akshay Kumar is concerned, it would be his third film to get into the 200-crore club and with the kind of line-up he has for 2020, one expects hiss films to go only higher with at least one of them getting him into the 300 crore club too!