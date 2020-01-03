Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz goes past Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, is amongst Top-5 first week openers of 2019









Good Newwz has done the unthinkable. It has edged past even Dabangg 3 after being in theaters for seven days. While the Salman Khan starrer had accumulated 126.55 crores in its first week run, Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz is a little ahead with 127.90 crores coming in. In fact Dabangg 3 [24.50 crores] had opened far bigger than Good Newwz [17.56 crores]. However, while former was met with mixed reviews and word of mouth, latter had all around positivity going for it which changed the game for it.

This is how the first seven days numbers look like for the top openers of 2019:

War – 208.05 crores

Bharat – 167.60 crores

Housefull 4 – 141.31 crores

Kabir Singh – 134.42 crores

Good Newwz – 127.90 crores

Dabangg 3 – 126.55 crores

Mission Mangal – 121.23 crores

Saaho – 116.03 crores

Kesari – 100.01 crores

Gully Boy – 95.20 crores

Total Dhamaal – 94.55 crores

While Gandhi Jayanti release War leads right at the top, Eid release Bharat too is huge. Diwali release Housefull 4 too is amongst the Top-3 though Kabir Singh and Good Newwz are the only films which arrived on regular Fridays and didn’t have a national holiday right through the week. Good Newwz did have an advantage though of a largely festival mood in the country due to post Christmas and New Year celebrations.

What is further remarkable though is the fact that each of the four Akshay Kumar starrers finds a place amongst the Top-10 charts, hence further reaffirming his standing as a ‘One man industry’. Right from Housefull 4 and Good Newws to Mission Mangal and Kesari, he has managed a first week in excess of 100 crores, which is fantastic to say the least. While Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal managed to go past the 200 crores mark, it seems quite possible that Good Newwz manages this feat as well. One waits to see if that indeed turns out to be the case.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources