Angrezi Medium sees a decent opening, has challenging times ahead













It was predicted that Angrezi Medium will see an opening of around 3 crores on Friday. The opening was better though as 4.03 crores came in. The film was never expected to be a major opener and was going to be a word of mouth affair. Though it was coming off the success of Hindi Medium, the promo didn’t really give an impression of something extraordinary and hence it all came down to how the critics will receive the film and audience would lap up the final product.

Even otherwise, on a regular Friday too with situation been normal and theaters not shutting down, an opening day of around 4-5 crores at best was on the cards. Hence, the numbers which have come in are actually not bad at all as this is the range that one can expect for a content based film like Angrezi Medium. In case of this Irrfan Khan starrer too, the issues are manifold. While virus scare is generally keeping audiences off theaters, shutting down of theaters by the administration is further hampering growth.

Moreover, the content too hasn’t come for all around appreciation as the film is nowhere close to Hindi Medium. With critics as well as audience response been mixed and the major cities like Delhi and Mumbai not screening the film, Friday numbers could well turn out to be the best in the lifetime run of Angrezi Medium.





Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources