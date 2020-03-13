Baaghi 3 is a hit, could have been superhit if not for the external factors

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise is continuing to reap in benefits. Despite all the adversities surrounding it, Baaghi 3 has done quite well in its first week. The film has collected 90.67 crores after bringing in 5.70 crores more on Thursday.

The film has battled the corona virus scare and done well primarily on the basis of massy content that Tiger Shroff pulled off remarkably well with Ahmed Khan ensuring that single screens across B and C centres got what was promised. Of course, the film would have done even better at the multiplexes if not for the health scare and there has been a loss of at least 20 crores. Otherwise, the film would have comfortably gone way past the 100 crores mark in the first week itself.

Since it has just been announced that theatres in Delhi, Mumbai Nand mang other major cities would be shut down till end of this month, there would be further loss for the film. However, that could well be compensated to some degree by the fact that there won’t be any competition for Baaghi 3 other than Angrezi Medium during this duration.

The film is a hit but could well have been on road to being a superhit if not for the external factors hampering its run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources