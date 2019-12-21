Box Office – Dabangg 3 is amongst Top-5 openers of 2019, has its target set now to aim for Dabangg 2 lifetime







Dabangg 3 has released and started well at the box office. Though it hasn’t set any sort of a record, it has still managed to find a place amongst the Top-5 biggest openers of 2019. Of course, one would have expected a higher start for the film considering the fact that Salman Khan is leading the show and Dabangg as a franchise does come with good equity. Still, it is one of the select films in 2019 to have taken an opening of over 20 crores.

This is how the biggest opening days of 2019 look like:

War – 53.35 crores

Bharat – 42.30 crores

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores

Dabangg 3 – 24.50 crores



Saaho – 24.40 crores

Kalank – 21.60 crores



Kesari – 21.06 crores

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores

Gully Boy – 19.40 crores

Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores

The film has comfortably surpassed the three K films, Kalank, Kesari and Kabir Singh. However, it is far below the biggest films of 2019, War and Salman Khan’s own Bharat, which entered the 300 Crore Club and 200 Crore Club respectively. In fact it is below Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and higher than his Housefull 4, both of which entered the 200 Crore Club. On the other hand it is on the same lines as Saaho which just about touched the 150 crores mark.

For Dabangg 3 too, the target would be to go past the 150 crores mark milestone. Dabangg 2 had scored 156.50 crores in its lifetime run and Salman Khan would be aiming to surpass that number at least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources