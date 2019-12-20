Box Office – Kartik Aaryan consolidates his star status as Pati Patni aur Woh emerges as solid HIT





After the superhit success of Luka Chuppi earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan is now closing 2019 on a high with Pati Patni aur Woh which has emerged as a solid hit, what with 76.60 crores been accumulated after two weeks. One of the youngest stars around, Kartik has been playing consistent in Bollywood and one just hopes that he continues to make good choices so that there is certain reliability factor that comes in when it comes to his films.

Same holds true for Ananya Pandey as well. Though Student of the Year 2 was a fair start, Pati Patni aur Woh is even better with greater appreciation for the film as well as the actress. While she has Khaali Peeli coming up next, the fact that she has been signed by Karan Johar for his next production has upped the stocks as well for Ananya.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is continuing to deliver successes with first Bala and now Pati Patni aur Woh doing good business as well. She has earned her place in the industry and is set for many more interesting films in the coming months, Durgavati being one such affair.

As for director Mudassar Aziz, he has finally got his due and one waits to see what he picks up next.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources