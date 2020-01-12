Chhapaak Day 2: Film shows decent growth but the big turnaround is missing

The Deepika Padukone – Vikrant Massey starrer ‘Chhapaak’ showed similar growth as ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’. The film’s collections grew in the range of 35-40% which is decent but not good enough for a city-centric film which aims to get most of its business from multiplexes. The film has collected around Rs. 6 crores on the second day and now stands at Rs. 10. 50 crores.

There have been talks about how a certain section of the audience has stayed away from the film because of Deepika’s JNU visit. If that had been the case, Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, which released amidst a huge controversy, would have suffered as well. The JNU controversy has neither benefited nor caused any harm to the film. It is the content that has failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Deepika is one of the producers on the film and has not charged her regular fee for it. That has helped keeping the budget in check. Despite the moderate budget, it is unlikely that the film will emerge a success at the box-office.