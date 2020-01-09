Friday Prediction: A double-digit opening is in the cards for Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

The one factor that has remained common in a majority of the films produced by Ajay Devgn – right from ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ to ‘Shivaay’ – is scale. ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’, in fact, was a film which broke all the previously held records for an opening day number. Till date, it remains the only Ajay Devgn film to have achieved such a feat. His new production ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’, a historical drama with a massive mounting, hits the theatres this Friday.

The film has been promoted been fairly, the songs are tuneful but have not a huge impact and the promos have given a fair idea of what one should expect from the film. Being a historical, a huge investment has gone into making this film and thus, it is imperative that the film scores big at the box-office and at least reaches the 150 crore mark for it to be declared a hit.

A ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ like opening is not what one is expecting here. But, a double-digit opening is the least what one expects from a film of this stature. The film is releasing alongside ‘Chhapaak’, a comparatively smaller film but backed by a major female star (Deepika Padukone) and studio (Fox Star Studio). There is also competition from ‘Good Newwz’ which is still collecting well at the box-office. The Rajinikanth starrer ‘Darbar’ is also arriving in the theatres this week.

Despite the competition, the film has a very good chance of collecting in the range of 10-12 crores. If that happens and the word of mouth is positive, the film will have a good chance to grow over the weekend and after that, one will get a clearer idea of where the film is heading.