Friday Prediction: Chhapaak expected to take a fair opening at the box-office

Meghna Gulzar, who got a huge shot in the arm as a director with the success of ‘Talvar’ (2015), delivered an even bigger success in the form of ‘Raazi’ (2018). Now, will ‘Chhapaak’, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in principal roles, manage to fly higher at the box-office than these two aforementioned?

The film has been made on a sensitive issue – Deepika plays an acid attack survivor who fights for justice with the help of some who stand by her in this time of crisis. The film has been inspired by a series of real-life events, most particularly that of Laxmi Agarwal who has appeared alongside Deepika in some of the key promotional events of the film. The music of the film has scored by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy who had also worked with Meghna on the popular ‘Raazi’ soundtrack. The two songs – – released so far, though good, have failed to make much of an impact. Thus, music is not something that is expected to play an important factor when it comes to the opening to the film.

The film has been promoted well and Deepika’s presence in a university amidst an on-going controversy has managed to divert a lot of people’s attention towards the film. Not to forget, Deepika is one of the biggest female actors in the country and commands a certain pull at the box-office. Despite this, keeping the buzz around the film and the subject matter in consideration, the film is expected to open in the range of 5-6 crores. That should be a fair opening and the way the film trends over the weekend should give an inkling into how far it will go.