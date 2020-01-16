Friday Prediction: Jai Mummy Di, backed by T-Series and Luv Ranjan, will find it tough to attract the audiences on Day 1

This Friday, there will be just one new Hindi release that will be vying for the audience’s attention – ‘Jai Mummy Di’. The film marks the debut of director Navjot Gulati who has a bunch of popular short films (‘Best Girlfriend’, ‘Jai Mata Di’) to his credit as a writer-director and the feature film ‘Running Shaadi’ (2013) as a co-writer. The film features Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall as the lead pair and Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon as their respective mothers.

The film has been co-produced by T-Series and Luv Ranjan and will be distributed by Yash Raj Films in the international market. Hence, the film enjoys good backing. The trailer of the film evoked mixed reactions and the songs, though noticed, have not worked in a big way. The plot of the film, about the mothers of the main protagonists, causing trouble in their lives because of their seemingly over-possessive attitude, is interesting and it remains to be seen how well it is portrayed in the film.

Sunny Singh’s last film ‘Ujda Chaman’, in which he was the solo lead, got an opening of 1.79 crores. The buzz for ‘Jai Mummy Di’ is lesser than that generated by that film and one expects the film to take an opening of less than a crore. This is a film that will rely heavily on word-of-mouth not just to make a mark but to sustain itself during the weekend. If the product is accepted very well by the audience, it can go the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ way and emerge a success in the final tally.