Kartik Aaryan scores well as Love Aaj Kal takes his biggest box office opening ever









It’s a steady rise that Kartik Aaryan has been seeing at the box office. Ever since the release of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the actor has been delivering consistently in the romcom and comedy zone. That has been evidenced with back to back successes of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh in quick succession. Now that he has stepped into the romantic drama territory for the first time, he has taken the biggest start ever with 12.40 crores coming in.

This is now also the biggest opening ever in the career of Kartik Aaryan which has taken off in a big way post the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Let’s take a look:

Love Aaj Kal – 12.40 crores

Pati Patni aur Woh – 9.10 crores

Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crores

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – 6.80 crores

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 6.42 crores

The actor’s box office pull has been quite consistent, especially during last couple of years, and a double digit start of Love Aaj Kal is a testimony of that. Of course, the (unofficial) partial holiday of Valentine’s Day helped the cause to an extent as well. Still, one also has to take into consideration the fact that except for ‘Twist’, there was no chartbuster track to bank on either.

Now all eyes are on how does the weekend turn out to be for Love Aaj Kal. The start is there and it would be word of mouth amongst the target audience (urban youth) that will do the talking.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources