Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman opens reasonably well and on expected lines

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has taken a decent opening of 3.24 crores at the box office. This is on the expected lines as it was predicted in this column that a start of 3-4 crores was on the cards. Though a number on the higher side of 3.50 crores would have been even better, the fact that the film has managed to breach the 3 crores mark is still fair enough.

For Saif Ali Khan, this must be a relief of sorts as the opening is far better than Baazaar (3.07 crores) which was a reasonable success. Otherwise, he hasn’t really enjoyed a great run with Laal Kaptaan, Kaalakaandi and Chef not even taking an opening. A start like his promises a much better weekend than Baazaar and one now waits to see how does the audience word of mouth turn it around.

The film with Alaya F making her debut in a key role has seen decent to good reviews coming its way and audience response too is on the same lines. As such at multiplexes it doesn’t have much of a competition which means there is good scope of growth today and tomorrow. The idea to give Jawaani Jaaneman a good enough release has paid off and now it would be known soon enough how best do the returns turn out to be.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

