Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan is a decent opener for Ayushmann Khurranna, all eyes on Monday hold





It was a decent weekend for Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan as 32.66 crores came in. The film did manage to cross the 30 crores milestone, which brought it into a fair enough zone. On Sunday, the film jumped to 12.03 crores mark, and that sort of positive trending indicates that there is a segment of audience out there which has accepted the film.

Of course had there been a bigger jump, it would have suggested a superhit in the making on the lines of Bala, Dream Girl or Badhaai Ho. However, for now the fact that the collections are at least stable means that the first week would go off smoothly.

All eyes are now on how the weekdays turn out to be the film. Ideally, with a start of 9.55 crores, the film should at least be in 6-7 crores range on Monday so that the fall is controlled. However, since Friday was helped by the holiday of Mahashivratri, a Monday hold of around the 5 crores mark seems more reasonable.