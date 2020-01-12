Tanhaji Day 2: The film shows excellent growth, all set to register a solid weekend figure

The Ajay Devgn – Saif Ali Khan starrer registered excellent growth on Saturday. The film grew in the range of 35-40% and collected close to Rs. 20 crores on its second day/first Saturday. That is some substantial growth if we take the first day figure (Rs. *) into consideration. It must be noted that the film had collected slightly lesser than what one had estimated on Day 1 but the second-day figures have more than made up for it.

Interestingly, the growth in the smaller/mass centres of Maharashtra, which it collected big on day 1, has been limited and not in sync with how the film’s business has grown outside the state. A film of this stature rarely shows this big a growth during the weekend but the way the film has collected has given the makers a good reason to cheer about as the first day figures were lesser than expectations.

While the single-screen theatres in Maharashtra has recorded terrific collections, the ones in the Northern belt are yet to collect that big. Going by the trends, that should happen on Sunday. The third day collections are expected to be in a similar range, though a little higher.