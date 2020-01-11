Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Day 1: The film has registered a good first-day number coupled with growth on Saturday

The Ajay Devgn – Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’ collected Rs. 14.50 crores on its first Friday. This is a good number, though slightly lower than the early estimates which were in the range of 16-17 crores. The early, estimated figures of Saturday are coming in and they indicate a good growth in numbers.

The positive part is that the film has seen largely good reviews coming its way from all quarters and most importantly, the word-of-mouth seems to be positive. The historical drama, which has been mounted on a huge scale, needed to open at least in the double-digit for one to expect it having a longer run in the cinemas. That has definitely happened and the first-day figures, along with the subsequent trends, are indicating towards a healthy run at the cinemas.

Ajay Devgn had a good 2019 with two clean successes in the form of ‘Total Dhamaal’ and ‘De De Pyaar De’. This year, he has a bunch of big films lined up and if ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’ turns out to be a big enough success, it will pave the way for a good year ahead. The success of the film should also help Saif Ali Khan as it has been a while since he had a clean hit as an actor.