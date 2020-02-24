Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot – The Haunted Ship scores a decent weekend





On Sunday, Bhoot – The Haunted Ship managed to grow to some extent. Though the jump hasn’t been huge, the fact that numbers better than Friday and Saturday have come in is fair enough for the Bhanu Pratap Singh directed affair. The film collected 5.74 crores more, which is a rise over the 5.10 crores number that it had managed on Friday. Considering the fact that it was a partial holiday on this day, the relative jump from Friday to Sunday is in fact bigger.

The Karan Johar production has now collected 16.36 crores and this is far better than the opening weekend of other hardcore horror films like Pari [15.34 crores], Alone [15 crores], Creature [10 crores] and 1920 London [7.73 crores] while being just a little below Emraan Hashmi’s horror flicks Raaz – Reboot [18.09] and Ek Thi Daayan [18 crores]. Of course it is lesser than Ragini MMS 2 [24.50 crores], which had Sunny Leone as the star attraction with chartbuster music to go with it, and Stree [32.26 crores], which was more of a ‘masala’ outing with liberal dose of comedy in it.

In case of Bhoot – The Haunted Ship, it is the horror genre which is the selling point along with a mainstream actor [Vicky Kaushal] stepping into the proceedings. While a reasonable base has been set for the film, it has to be seen the kind of distance that it covers from this point on.

