Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor take the remake route









Baaghi 3 has released and it is one of the major remake releases of 2020. While Tiger Shroff has worked in yet another remake of a South entertainer, there are also Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Parineeti Chopra amongst others who would be seen in several remakes during 2020. Let’s take a look.

Baaghi 3

Remake of Tamil flick Vettai, Baaghi 3 took just the germ of the subject and then turned the whole narrative inside out by emerging as an out and out action entertainer. If Arya had supported his elder brother Madhavan by taking on some local goons in Vettai, Baaghi 3 has an altogether different and gigantic set up with Tiger raging a war on an entire nation [Syria].

Coolie No. 1

When David Dhawan made Coolie No. 1 with Govinda back in the 90s, it led to quite a few No. 1 movies been made between the duo. Now that the filmmaker (along with original producer Vashu Bhagnani) is remaking the film with son Varun Dhawan, expectations are huge again. Sara Ali Khan is the leading lady and she is stepping into the big shoes of Karisma Kapoor.

Laxmmi Bomb

Remake of Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb has Akshay Kumar stepping into an unchartered territory, something that no mainstream Bollywood lead has ever done before. In the part of a transgender, Akshay Kumar is set to live the vision of original director Raghava Lawrence who created wonders with the Kannada film. Kiara Advani is the leading lady opposite Akshay.

Jersey

Starring Nani in the lead role, Telugu flick Jersey was appreciated for the manner in which it brought to fore the emotions of a father who saw rise, fall and rise in the world of cricket. Now Shahid Kapoor is taking the field, pun intended, with the Hindi remake by the same name. Mrunal Thakur [Super 30, Batla House] is the leading lady and Pankaj Kapoor steps in as well.

Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll as she is busy signing films across multiple genres and theme. Soon, she would also be beginning shoot for Looop Lapeta, which is an official adaptation of German flick Run Lola Run. The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin [Mardaani, Chhichhore] in the part of her boyfriend. Aakash Bhatia, who shot the fame with Inside Edge, is the director.

The Girl On The Train

Another film from the West which is leading to a Hindi remake is The Girl On The Train. A Hollywood thriller which was based on a novel by the same name, The Girl On The Train was a very good success commercially. Now that Parineeti Chopra is the leading the show along with other actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari, there are good expectations set already.

Rambo

Though announced quite some time back, Rambo is yet to go on floors. However rest assured it would be a major biggie whenever it is set for release. With Tiger Shroff in the lead, this remake of namesake Sylvester Stallone classic would be directed by Siddharth Anand who delivered last year’s biggest blockbuster War. This one is for the action junkies.

Laal Singh Chaddha

After Thugs of Hindostan, expectations from Aamir Khan are to get back to his entertaining ways. Currently, he is shooting for the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which was made immortal by Tom Hanks’ sensitive act. With Kareena Kapoor as his leading lady, Aamir Khan has brought on board his Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan to helm Laal Singh Chaddha.

The Intern

Hollywood light hearted entertainer The Intern was a sweet smile through film that had Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway coming together in the part of an intern and the boss respectively. The film had many heartwarming moments and now it is expected that Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone would create the same magic in the Hindi remake.

Mr. India

One wonders whether it is a remake or a franchise offering or just the title been used but the fact remains that ever since its announcement, Mr. India has led to quite a few debates and polarized views. The original with Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri is considered as a cult classic and one waits to see what does Ali Abbas Zafar bring to the table with his version.