Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff goes all guns blazing!

With ‘Baaghi’, Tiger Shroff proved that the success of ‘Heropanti’ was not a fluke and he was somebody who has the potential to become a ‘mass hero’. ‘Baaghi 2’ turned out to be an even bigger success and managed to rake in around 164 crores at the domestic box-office. With the humongous success of ‘War’, which released last year, it was clear that the audience loved to see Tiger in out-and-out action roles and this is a zone he excels in.

The trailer of ‘Baaghi 3’ dropped today and one look at it and you cannot help but predict that this will be Tiger’s biggest opener as a solo hero. If the audience laps up the content, it can well be his highest grosser till date. While the content of the film will be discovered and judged on 6 March, 2020, the day it hits the theatres, the trailer has managed to make very good impression.

At three minutes and forty-one minutes, it is quite an elaborate trailer and gives a very good idea about the storyline of the film. In fact, it comes across as a well-packed mini-film with a good blend of action and emotions. The brotherly love between Tiger and Riteish’s characters, the comedy and of course, the deftly-executed (from what one can judge from the trailer) will strike a chord with the mass audience in a big way. The whole angle of showing the hero fighting it out with a group of terrorists backed by the forces of a country is definitely the mainstay of the film.

The scale of the film is much bigger than ‘Baaghi 2’, which itself was mounted on a large canvas, and the plot seems to be simple but quite engaging and most importantly, the kind which will give Tiger enough scope to bring his skills as an action hero the fore. With these elements in place, Tiger Shroff might consolidate his image as an action hero in a big way and deliver a mammoth hit all over again with ‘Baaghi 3’.