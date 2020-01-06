Malang Trailer: After Aashiqui 2, Aditya Roy Kapur reunites with director Mohit Suri for this film which seems to be a cocktail of romance and thrills

In summer 2013, ‘Aashiqui 2’ released and gave its leading actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor a super-hit. Both of them had made their film debut a couple of years ago (Aditya in 2009 with ‘London Dreams’ and Shraddha in 2010 with ‘Teen Patti’) and were yet to taste success. The Mohit Suri directed film helped in propelling their careers forward and gave them the first successful film in their careers.

Seven years later, Aditya and Mohit have collaborated again for their new film titled ‘Malang’. The leading lady, this time around, is Disha Patani. The trailer suggests the film being a heady cocktail of romance and thrills. The trailer has been cut in a way that a psychedelic effect, befitting the title of the film, comes across. It successfully gives an idea about the story of the film and gets one intrigued without giving away any information which could come across as spoiler.

2013 was a good year for Aditya wherein he had two big successes in the form of ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. Since then, none of the films he has featured have helped in taking his career forward. Even the last couple of films directed by Mohit (‘Hamaari Adhuri Kahaani’ and ‘Half Girlfriend’) have under-performed. ‘Malang’, thus, is an important film for the both of them. The trailer is intriguing and now, one waits for other promotional material pertaining to the film to come along.