Nok Jhok: The nuances of Mali and Amol’s relationship come to the fore in Chhapaak’s first song

The relationship shared by Malti (Deepika Padukone) and Amol (Vikrant Massey) plays an important role in the narrative of ‘Chhapaak’. In the film, in which Deepika plays an acid-attack survivor, Vikrant’s character Amol is shown as somebody who lends support to Deepika’s Malti. ‘Nok Jhok’, the first song from the film which released today, shows the kind of bond they share with each other in the film.

Given the nature of the film, one does not expect a conventional romantic track to unfold on the screen but Meghna deals with relationships very sensitively in her films and this time around, too, she seems to have done a very good job at it. As seen in the video, the relationship between them evolves into something deeper during the course of the film. What it culminates into is something we will figure out when we watch the film.

Gulzar, as one would expect, writes the songs for all of daughter Meghna’s films and ‘Chhapaak’ is Meghna’s second collaboration with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. ‘Raazi’ was a very good soundtrack and this time around, too, one expects a good album from the team. ‘Nok Jhok’ has definitely raised our expectations!