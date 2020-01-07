Panga Title Track: The first song from the film has thump and energy

‘Panga’, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary’s new film which features Kangana Ranaut in the central role, is a sports based drama. At least one (if not more) inspiration track is mandatory in a film of this nature and the title track seems to have been composed keeping this in mind.

In the video of the song, we see Jaya Nigam Shrivastava striking a balance between her personal and professional duties and getting herself ready to get back to playing professional kabaddi, a game which formed the core of her life at one point of time. We get to see glimpses of various aspects of life – how she multi-tasks her way through so many different responsibilities.

The track has been composed by Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy and written by Javed Akhtar, who have collaborated for several successful films in the past. The track has an infectious energy to it which is brought to the fore effectively by singers Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar and Siddharh Mahadevan. The choral vocals have been provided by Mani Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, Arsh Mohammed and Ravi Mishra.

The title track has definitely set the tone for the film and now, one looks forward to hearing the rest of the songs in the album.