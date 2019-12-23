Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary join hands to tell a ‘women empowerment’ story that hits closer to home

Even in the seemingly modern times that we live in, several women across the country are conditioned to make sacrifices and are often the ones who make sacrifices in order to take care of the home. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s newest offering ‘Panga’, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in principle roles, touches upon this subject.

In the film, Kangana plays a young woman who used to be a Kabaddi champion but is now confined to the duties of her home and family consisting of her husband and a school-going child. She is happy with the way her life has shaped up but a part of her does miss being a sportsperson. She has a career (she works for the railways) but kabaddi does not feature in her scheme of things anymore. Life takes a turn when she gets the opportunity to stage a comeback in the game as a 32 year woman!

The first thing which strikes you after watching the trailer is that the film is steeped in realism and the milieu, the characters – everything comes across as real. The circumstances which Kangana goes through are the kind a large section of women in India, and globally, would be able to relate to. There are traces of Ashwiny’s ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ and husband Nitesh Tiwari’s (who has written additional screenplay and dialogues for this film) ‘Dangal’ in the story but one is sure here is a fiercely original story which Ashwiny aims to put across on the big screen.

Kangana seems to be in fine form and so does Jassie Gill who plays her supportive husband in the film. The background score (Sanchit Balhara, Ankit Balhara) that runs throughout the trailer is very effective. One has good expectations from the soundtrack which has been put together by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (music) and Javed Akhtar (lyrics).

The trailer of ‘Panga’ is an absolute winner and one keenly looks forward to watch this story unfold in its entirety on 24 January, 2020.