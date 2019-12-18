Peg Sheg: The new song from Bhangra Paa Le will make you tap your feet instantly

‘Peg Sheg’, the third song from ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ dropped earlier today and like the two tracks (title track and ‘Kala Joda’) which had dropped in earlier, this one, too, is catchy and gets on your lips in no time. A dance number, ‘Peg Sheg’ has been Shloke Lal and A-bazz and composed by A-bazz and Moit and Nilotpal Munshi from JAM8.

The track is upbeat and is laced with techno beats and Punjabi lyrics that set the tone for it no time. The groovy rhythm adds to the verve of the song. There is a point in the video when Rukshar Dhillon lip-syncs to a male (Shashwat Singh) voice. That reminds one of Kareena Kapoor Khan lip-syncing to Mika Singh’s voice at a juncture in ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’.

Both Rukshar and Sunny dance well in the film and this song seems firmly placed in the world which the film belongs to. This is yet another winning track from the album and one looks forward to the next video that drops in.