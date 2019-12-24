Raanjhan from Bhangra Paa Le: A mellifluous folksy number sung with gusto by Neeti Mohan and Tushar Joshi

While ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ is a film set in the present times, there is a portion in the film which is set in the past. One got a good glimpse of it in the new trailer of the film which dropped recently. And now, “Raanjhan”, the new song from the film the video of which released today, has definitely got one intrigued about this particular portion in the film.

In the song, we see the characters played by Sunny Kaushal and Shriya Pilgaonkar attending a wedding and indulging in some playful banter at the same place. In the song, we also see Sunny pulling off some bhangra steps wonderfully well. “Raanjhan” is steeped in Indian melody and the lyrics (Mandy Gill) compliment the Indian-ness in the composition well.

The track has been composed by Shubham Shirule from Pritam’s A&R company JAM8. Apart from composing the song, Shubham has also done the orchestral arrangements and has done a good job with both. The vocals have been provided by Neeti Mohan and Tushar Joshi and they do a very effective job as well.

When one compares to the other fast-paced songs that have been released from the film, “Raanjhan” has got a ‘thehraav’ to it and has a wonderful melody at the core if it. This one definitely brings some variety to the album.