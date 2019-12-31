Ho Ja Rangeela Re from Bhangra Paa Le: A. R. Rahman’s iconic track gets a fresh, new spin!

After ‘Bhangrapa Le’ from Karan Arjun, which recreated and presented as the title track for the film, the A. R. Rahman composed ‘Rangeela Re’ from Rangeela gets a new spin for ‘Bhangra Paa Le’, the new dance film produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP.

Re-composed by Rishi Rich and Shubham Shirule from Jam8, the new track has the hook-line and a few other portions from the original track. There are new verses, a fresh sound and an upbeat rhythm which is prevalent throughout the song. The new lines have been written by Yash Narvekar, Kiranee and Shloke Lal from Jam8. The track has been sung by Shashwat Singh and one also gets to hear a bit of Asha Bhosle’s voice from the original track.

The title track was tastefully done and the same can be said about this which, in a way, pays a tribute to the original track. The new tune/verses merge seamlessly with the parts that have been borrowed from the original track.