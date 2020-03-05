Sir Trailer: Rohena Gera’s debut directorial feature deals with class divide and more

After making rounds of several prestigious film festivals across the globe, Rohena Gera’s debut directorial feature ‘Sir’ is finally about to get a theatrical release in India. ‘Sir’ is an interesting title and it would make a lot of people wonder what it stands for in the film. After watching the trailer, you get a good idea of the gravitas which this short, little word holds.

The film features Tillotama Shome as a domestic help working in an apartment in suburban Mumbai which is owned by a young man (Vivek Gomber) whom she refers to as ‘sir’. The film traces her journey and how this employee-employer relationship develops into something which is complex and tender at the same time. The two-minute long trailer has been sharply edited and consists of well-structured, nicely lit frames that are easy on the eyes. In these two minutes, we get a fair idea about the dynamics of the relationship shared by the two primary characters and how it evolves during the course of the film. Something like could be difficult to put across in such a short span of time but the trailer manages to do exactly that. In the film, Mumbai seems to be presented almost like a character which plays an integral role in carrying the narrative forward and keeping it all together.

Produced by Rohena Gera and Brice Poisson, the film is being distributed and will be given an all-India release on March 20, 2020 by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films.