Sooryavanshi, ’83, Haathi Mere Saathi, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar postponed, other biggies set to follow due to theater lockdown post Corona virus scare









It’s all happening now. With corona virus scare been declared as a pandemic, partial lockdown of major cities across the globe has already begun. One of the first casualties in this entire scenario is shutting down of theaters. With patrons generally avoiding visiting crowded places and now no screens available to showcase their films either, the producers are left with no choice but to postpone the release. These are the films which have either been impacted due to the decision or will soon be announcing a new release date in quick time.

Sooryavanshi – 24th March

The makers of Sooryavanshi were the first to have pushed ahead the release indefinitely. Produced by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, the action entertainer is not expected to arrive before April end. A wise decision indeed since big bucks are riding on this action entertainer. Sad though, as the film’s mid-week arrival on Tuesday was announced with much fanfare.

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar – 20th March

The film was stuck in the cans for almost a couple of years and then its release date was announced suddenly for 20th April. This was anyways meant to be a token release by Yash Raj Films since its run would have curtailed just four days later due to arrival of Sooryavanshi. A word of advice? Get a token release in a theater for one show and arrive on satellite/digital.

’83 – 10th April

Yet another biggie of this season, ’83 has been in news ever since it was announced. In fact the film’s promotion had already started on full swing a month back. Its promo too was slated to arrive soon. However, Reliance and Sajid Nadiadwala have pushed it ahead indefinitely. .

Angrezi Medium – Released, but will re-release

This is going to be a unique case of a film seeing a theatrical release and already planning for a re-release. Angrezi Medium arrived a week back and that too at a time when theaters were in the process of shutting down. It didn’t have time to reach back then but as per the makers, the film will re-release soon after the virus menace is through.

Haathi Mere Saathi – 2nd April

This is another film which was actually slated to arrive back in 2018 itself but then continued to be pushed ahead. Its promotion did start around a month or so back but is not making it for the 2nd April release. There is still huge uncertainty around when would theaters open and hence no release date can be planned as yet.

From this point on till the big Eid releases Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe–Your Most Wanted Bhai, there are multiple films lined up for arrival. It is quite obvious that the moving ahead of aforementioned biggies will have a ripple effect on rest of the April and May arrivals too. Though there is no official announcement around their moving ahead yet, there would be changes for sure.

Gulabo Sitabo – 17th April

Ayushmann Khurranna is the Akshay Kumar of a parallel Bollywood that he is running and after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he was already gearing up for the release of Gulabo Sitabo. In fact his coming together with Amitabh Bachchan was much awaited too. However, looks like audiences will have to wait for a little longer before seeing their escapades on screen.

Ludo – 24th April

After making fantasy flick Jagga Jasoos, filmmaker Anurag Basu was all set to return to the real world with Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer Ludo. A dark comedy that was touted to take on from where Anurag’s Life… In A Metro left, ‘Ludo’ will face ‘Snakes & Ladder’ scenario for its final release date.

Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl – 24th April

One waits to see what Karan Johar plans out next for his Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. The film was anyways pushed ahead and now may have to see another release date for itself. Dharma Productions would anyways be seeing the arrival of Sooryavanshi first and if the Akshay Kumar releases in April then this one will definitely move ahead.

Coolie No. 1 – 1st May

Varun Dhawan is looking for a bonafide hit as his last superhit was Judwaa 2 that was back in 2017. Since then he has seen back to back average runners like October, Sui Daaga and Street Dancer 3D with a major flop Kalank in between. Coolie No. 1 reunites him with his dad David Dhawan and the film is looking like a definite hit. It would do better not to arrive in a crowd.

The Girl On The Train/Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer/Jhund/Dil Becahara – 8th May

Regardless of release date shuffling due to corona virus scare, 8th May was anyways getting crowded with Shakuntala Devi–Human Computer, The Girl On The Train, Jhund and Dil Bechara aiming for a release on the same date. That was anyways impossible and rest assured, at least two of these films will definitely move ahead. They have a chance to make things right now.