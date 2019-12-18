Street Dancer 3D Trailer: This film seems to be high on both dance and emotions

India is a country in which a large number of people are crazy about music and dance. Despite that, one did not see pure, dance-based films coming out of Bollywood for the longest time. ‘ABCD’ (2013), directed by Remo D’Souza, changed things for the better. The film, starring mostly newcomers/dancers, did well and that paved the way for ‘ABCD 2’, a second film in the franchise featuring A-list actors. That film was an even bigger success and now, Remo D’Souza is back with another dance film called ‘Street Dancer 3D’.

Once you finish watching the trailer of the film, you realise while dance was the mainstay in the ‘ABCD films’, here Remo has made a conscious effort to bring in emotions in large doses. Of course, there was a strong emotional quotient in ‘ABCD’ and ‘ABCD 2’ but in this film, there seems to be a conscious thought behind weaving in a story which will have a strong emotional base to it.

Varun and his friends are from India living in a foreign country and Shraddha hails from a ‘doosri country’ (name has not been mentioned in the trailer; is it Pakistan?). The film touches upon subjects like love for one’s own country, immigrants struggling to make ends in a foreign country and of course, dance. Varun and Shraddha had shared good chemistry in ‘ABCD 2’ and this time around, one looks forward to see how their dynamics play out considering the fact that they seem to be at loggerheads with one another in the film. What one also looks forward to is the multi-composer soundtrack; A R Rahman’s ‘Muqaabla’ gets a new version and the Arijit Singh sung “Ajj Koi Duaa Karo Mere Layee” sounds interesting.

This is one of the best trailers made for a mainstream, commercial film made in the recent times. The flavour of the film comes to the fore effectively. Shraddha has given a huge grosser in the form of ‘Saaho’ and one is not sure if ‘Street Dancer 3D’ would go beyond that but for Varun, it might just turn out to be his biggest grosser till date.