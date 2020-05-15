Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi all set to premiere on Amazon Prime, bring home the entertainment

It’s happening. The lockdown period has opened the world of entertainment on OTT platforms. Close on the heels of Gulabo Sitabo confirmed for arrival on Amazon Prime, it is now the turn of Shakuntala Devi to make it straight to the digital medium as well. The Vidya Balan starrer is the second prestigious film that was to release in theatres on May 8th but now with no certainty around theatres opening up soon, it is now making its way to Amazon Prime. This is the second major film that has been picked up by the premium OTT platform for a summer release across 200+ countries simultaneously.

Shakuntala Devi tells the real life story of legendary mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was known for her swift calculations and memory that gave her the tag of a human computer. It was a year back when the film was announced and then it was readied in quick time with a major part of the shoot taking place in London. The film stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi’s daughter along with Amit Sadh playing a very important role as well.

Says a source attached to the film, “It is not always commerce which decides such developments. Of course, being a family entertainer, Shakuntala Devi was being considered as a good bet for its theatrical arrival. Vidya Balan’s last solo starrer Tumhari Sulu had done very good business and she was the main female lead in Mission Mangal which was a blockbuster. She is loved for her performances and Shakuntala Devi is straight up her alley. The makers felt that it would be unfair to the film if it stays in waiting for an indefinite time period when instead it could be out there to regale the audience.”

“These are the times when movies and series on the OTT platform are what’s keeping the audiences happy who are deprived of any other source of entertainment. We can either keep worrying about the corona virus and wonder when would the lockdown open up different avenues, or instead work in tandem with the demand of entertainment. We fortunately have the supply for this demand,” says a source from the Shakuntala Devi team.

Of course, Abundantia Entertainment, the company behind some recent memorable films like Airlift, Baby and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and shows like Breathe is clearly in demand for OTT players.

While Abundantia also gears up for the arrival of Breathe season 02 which is coming soon as well, it is time to enjoy the antics of Shakuntala Devi as director Anu Menon brings on the entertainment right at home.