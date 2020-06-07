Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi leads the show, other female centric films of Alia, Kiara, Janhvi, Taapsee to follow soon

Time and again, Bollywood actors have played title roles in their superhit films. As a matter of fact during 70s and the 80s films were even promoted with a tag of ‘in & as’, case in point being Amitabh Bachchan in & as Shahenshah, Sridevi in & as Chandni, Anil Kapoor in & as Mr. India, and so on. As the new millennium kick-started, the trend somehow died down. However, with several female centric films set to release post lockdown and majority of these being quirky entertainers no less, hopefully we would see such title role representation back in vogue.

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi

When Vidya Balan played the title role of Sulu in Tumhari Sulu, she won everyone’s heart with her endearing performance. Now in Shakuntala Devi, she would be playing a woman across age groups, as she grows from being an inquisitive mathematician to someone who is on the top of the game and is globally renowned. The film would actually arrive straight on Amazon Prime.

Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawaani

Kiara Advani has already showed her quirky side in Lust Stories, which had an adult subject. Now in her forthcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani, she is playing the part of Indoo, a girl in her mid-20s who is experimenting with dating apps to find the best match. Of course with the very title going as Indoo Ki Jawaani, expect a lot of naughty content with Kiara enticing audience.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi Afzana

The film was earlier titled Rooh Afza, then changes to Roohi Afza and now finally it is Roohi Afzaana. Janhvi Kapoor, seen in Dhadak and Ghost stories so far, would debut in a horror-comedy set up where she has a double role to play, that of Roohi Arora and Afzana Bedi. Expect loads of fun here from Janhvi as the film is about a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

Rani Mukerji’s Bunty aur Babli 2

As Babli, Rani Mukerji was just adorable in Bunty aur Babli, so expect her to bring on loads of fun all over again in this crime comedy. Rani also has Sharvari Wagh [The Forgotten Army] for company who is also playing Babli. This isn’t all as Rani is supposed to be impersonating many more women who go by the names of Vimmi Saluja Trivedi, Maria Patronski & Diya Jaisingh.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

This could well be the most challenging role that Alia Bhatt has done in her eventful career so far. As Gangubai Kothewali, Alia Bhatt would be seen as a teenage girl and then also grown up enough to be the most influential madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. One waits to see how Alia plays a woman much older than her age in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film drama.

Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba

Earlier this year, she was seen in a dramatic entertainer, Thappad. Next up, Taapsee Pannu would be seen as ‘Haseen Dillruba’. Though her name in the film is Rani Kashyap, expect Taapsee Pannu to bring in a lot of quirkiness to her part in this crime thriller backed by Aanand L. Rai. Vinil Mathew, man behind another quirky entertainer Hasee To Phasee, is back as the director.

Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya

The title says it all. Urvashi Rautela, who was last seen in the comedy Pagalpanti, is playing the title role Bhanupriya. As for the virgin angle, one waits to see what goes behind this tagging. The makers are promising a lot of fun and for Urvashi, who had earlier played a femme fatale ghost in Great Grand Masti, it would be time to bring on sensuality all over again.