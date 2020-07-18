Cocktail fame Diana Penty takes the hotness quotient to the next level as she poses in a white shirt

Actress Diana Penty left her fans lovestruck as she posed in a white shirt. The diva shared three monochrome photos on Instagram and all three are breaking the internet.

B-towner Diana Penty, who started her journey eight years ago in the film industry with Deepika Padukone-starrer Cocktail, shared stunning monochrome photos with her 3 million followers on Instagram today. The diva channelled her inner enchantress as she posed in a white shirt. Leaving her long tresses open, she opted for a straight hairdo.

In all the three photos, the diva flaunted her toned body. Balancing on her toes, the diva struck several poses for the lens. And each one of them turned out to be stunning. In the caption, she shared a few emojis and revealed who clicked the gorgeous photos.

In no time, the photos started making round online and her fan pages shared it across platforms. Meanwhile, her fans left words of praise on the actress’ posts.

Check out the photos shared by Diana below.

In the comment section, not just fans but celebs also left words of praise. Athiya Shetty left a heart emoji on the post while Kajal Aggarwal liked the picture. Meanwhile, a fan commented, “This is beyond gorgeous.” Another fan wrote, “You’re looking unbelievably gorgeous DP.” Read more comments below.

The actress recently celebrated 8 years of her debut film Cocktail. In a post, she wrote, “Where it all began… thank you #DineshVijan @homster @deepikapadukone #SaifAliKhan @boman_irani #DimpleKapadia for giving me one of the best experiences of my life.” Check it out below.

Coming to Diana’s work front, the actress was last seen in Khandaani Shafakhana song Sheher Ki Ladki. Next, she will feature in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. The release date has not been announced yet.

After her debut film, the actress was absent from the screen for almost four years. She later made a comeback with Happy Bhag Jayegi as Harpreet Kaur.