Divya Dutta raises concerns over domestic violence, why it should not be considered ‘normal’

Divya Dutta opens up about her new short film ‘The Relationship Manager’ that focuses on the harsh reality of society, on penning her next book, what kept her busy during these three to four months of lockdown and more.

Versatile actor Divya Dutta made her debut in Bollywood with the 1994 film, Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. She got her big breakthrough in Yash-Chopra’s 2004 romantic drama, Veer-Zaara. Apart from that, Divya has also made her digital presence in various web shows and short films.

From being an actor to an author and now a poet, Divya has come a long way.

Divya Dutta | PC: Google

In an interview, Divya Dutta opens up about her new short film ‘The Relationship Manager’ that focuses on the harsh reality of society, on penning her next book, what kept her busy during these three to four months of lockdown and more.

On her short film ‘The relationship Manager.’

The film focuses on the harsh reality of society and an ordeal of a woman suffering from domestic abuse. A relationship manager who is professionally connected to tries to hear her out and solves her problem.

On domestic violence not being addressed in the society

The problem is physical abuse is considered normal and is not considered as an issue. In fact, not just the low start of society go through this turmoil there are so many instances that take place at urban and metropolitan houses. In fact, all of us have heard so many cases through our friends and family.

Adding further,

Before the lockdown had started, my maid was narrating me her household story, and she was casually talking and narrating the incident. After hearing this, I explained to her that it is not right or normal. I hope that woman in India talk about it with their close ones, friends or anyone they can confide to, rather than suppressing it.

On how she kept herself occupied during the lockdown



Well, I will be honest. I have had a gamut of emotions during this phase, from cooking my mother’s delicious recipes to cleaning the house and doing household chores. I have worked as well, webinars, shooting for the short film. Recently started to dub. So, I didn’t have much time. The lockdown has taught me a lot to be more patient and I got a lot of time to introspect on things that I missed.

For the unversed, Divya Dutta wrote a memoir, Me and Ma in the year 2017. The book celebrates her mother’s struggles to turn her into the woman she is today.

Jab sab theek hoga na.. my first poem. Kuch ehsaas kuch jazbaat..#lockdown.sharing with you all..:))https://t.co/ISdlrUZxAD pic.twitter.com/XSeaBk3yE2 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 29, 2020

Any plans on penning her second book?

I am planning to write for a long time, but some time and will soon be writing. These three to four months, I had had days when I didn’t want to do anything, and nothingness felt complete. The only time that I sat and wrote something was the poem on ‘Hope; that was shared by Bachchan Saab and Smriti Irani.

Any update on resuming the shoot?

In these unpreceded times, we are unsure when will we start shooting, but there is hope that we all are believing in. A hope that we all have in our hearts that sooner or later things will start moving like before. Television shoots have begun and now we are all waiting for the guidelines for film shoots to start.

On her upcoming projects

There are web series , feature film, short films as well as Punjabi films that will be releasing soon.

Keep reading this space for the latest updates on news and gossips.