Kangana Ranaut’s Explosive Revelation: Actress Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Had A SHOWDOWN With YRF Chief Aditya Chopra; Reveals Details

Kangana Ranaut has gone live with Arnab Goswami of Republic TV to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism in Bollywood.

In an explosive interview with Arnab Goswami for Republic World, Kangana Ranaut has gone all out to call war against the bigwigs of Bollywood. She spoke her mind about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the existence of nepotism in the Indian film industry. She didn’t just question the police investigation in Sushant’s death case, she named out Bollywood producers including Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and more. She also claimed that Sushant had a showdown with Aditya Chopra.

Kangana Ranaut went on to talk about Aditya Chopra and the talent agency he runs. She pointed out that nepotism is no more about love and carrying for your own. Kangana Ranaut cited that in 2016, Sushant made a statement that nepotism is no more about carrying for your own, rather it is about killing talent. She mentioned that the Kai Po Che actor was the one who supported her in her war with nepotism. She quoted “Aditya Chopra’s talent agency hired two newcomers, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput, they have their contracts with them. Now, Sanjay Bhansali has said in his statement has stated to the cops that ‘I was chasing Sushant for five years’. Now a boy who comes from Bihar and bags Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on his talent, Yash Raj never launched him but they hired him to look after his career. And their contracts are evil. You can’t do anything without their permission. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted him for Ramleela and Aditya Chopra did not allow him to do that instead he made Ranveer do the film.”

She further went on to say, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his statement which is out in public stated that ‘I for five years I chased him.’ Bhansali in his life has never chased actors. He wanted him for Bajirao Mastani, again Aditya Chopra did not let him do that for reasons best known to him. He again sent Ranveer Singh. Why? Because Syushant doesn’t know chaploosi. Is this why they sabotaged his career?”

Talking about the showdown SSR had with Aditya Chopra, she said, “And then they promised him a big director’s film which Shekhar Kapur was supposed to do. But they canned that project, they did not do that film. Sushant said, ‘I don’t want to be with you. I want to go ahead and do whatever individually and I don’t want you to take care of my work.’ Then they had a big showdown and Aditya Chopra said that we will never work with you.”