Karan Jotwani gets Pratibha ghar ka khana on the sets of Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua

With the lockdown gradually lifting and people across the country stepping out into the new normal, shoots of Zee TV shows have also kickstarted once again. Complying with extreme precautionary measures to ensure full safety of the crew and actors while filming, makers are pulling out all the stops to ensure that they abide by all the sanitisation protocols and safety measures on sets. However, they aren’t the only ones going the extra mile! Actors too have taken the necessary steps starting with resorting to dabbas with home cooked meals.

With most actors taking extra care to plan their special meals, television actress Pratibha Ranta has found a special partner to source her meals. Currently essaying the lead role of Chahat in Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua Pratibha gets her daily ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ from her co-actor Karan Jotwani who essays the character of Neel.

With her family residing in Shimla, Pratibha lives in Mumbai all by herself and recently made a return from her hometown to resume shooting for her show. Having safety concerns about food delivery from outside sources, Pratibha sought help from her co-actor turned friend who gladly turned into her food saviour and brings her extra portions of home cooked yummy meals. From Rajma Chawal to pasta, name the dish and Karan has it in his dabba.

Talking about finding a friend in her co-actor, Pratibha Ranta said,“It is not easy living by yourself in a city like Mumbai, especially during this time where health is the biggest concern for everyone. On top of that ordering food from outside or getting a cook at home is equally risky. I have the option to cook but with such a busy schedule I usually don’t get time to prepare and pack a decent meal for myself. I am glad I have found a friend in my co-actor, Karan Jotwani who specially gets an extra portion of his lunch for me. The food is prepared by his mother and it is absolutely delicious, even my family is content with the fact that I get to eat healthy, nutritious food on the set every day.” Well, isn’t that really sweet of Karan Jotwani.

