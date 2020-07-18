Want to look like a businesswoman? Then follow Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, & Keerthy Suresh

If we all talk about earlier times, fashion in India for women was extremely limited. All that they could style themselves in were heavily worked sarees and fashionable salwar kameez pieces. But soon, with women getting empowered more and more and the world getting to realize that a woman has a lot more to offer to the world than just serve the house within the boundaries of the kitchen, the ‘corporate fashion’ for women came into existence.

No longer are well-stitched and tailored suits are made for just men. Today, women are equally responsible when it comes to running the show and the business and leading from the front. Talking about corporate style, three ladies from the South of India who know best how to slay in the corporate avatar are Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, and Keerthy Suresh.

The ability of Tamannaah, Kajal and Keerthy to make all extremes meet and look stunning in anything and everything that they wear is simply phenomenal. You ask them to look hot in a bikini, monokini or a short party outfit and they will kill it while when it comes to looking all classy and polished in the corporate avatar, they will slay and set trends and waves in that as well. So today, we are here to show you some of their best corporate fashion avatars which you will simply love to imitate and try on your own.