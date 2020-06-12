Aanand L Rai, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan , Divya Khosla Kumar and others to be a part of Heart To Heart season 2

‘Heart To Heart’ series with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, received overwhelming response from the audiences all across.

The first season of the series had Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil Sharma, Sanjay Dutt and Ekta Kapoor having a one on one with Sri Sri.

Interestingly, makers are now all set to launch season two of ‘Heart To Heart’ which will once again feature some of the biggest Bollywood stars asking important questions that will be answered by Gurudev.

Season two of ‘Heart To Heart’ will have celebrities like Aanand L Rai, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Wardha Nadiadwala and Divya Khosla Kumar gracing the show.

The first episode is scheduled to air on June 13th with filmmaker Aanand L Rai as the guest followed by music sensation Badshah in the next episode.

Producer Mahaveer Jain, who conceptualised the show said, ‘Heart to Heart’ season 1 received an overwhelming response. Taking a note of it, we have decided to launch season two of the series. Our Aim is to spread much needed positivity during this difficult time .

This show is a collaborative venture between #ChangeWithin and ‘The Art Of Living Foundation’”

Apart from this, Mr. Mahaveer Jain’s another social initiative #iStandWithHumanity with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (The Art of Living Foundation) successfully distributed ration kits & meals over 25 lakh families across India.