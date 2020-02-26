Abhinav Shekhar teams up with Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Varun Sharma, Mika Singh and Remo D’Souza for a special Holi song

This Holi, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Varun Sharma are bringing to you the ultimate party Holi song, which is a must to have in your playlist. They have collaborated for a Holi-special song and couldn’t be more excited!

This video of Abhinav Shekhar Holi Song will be released on BLive Music. The song has been sung by Mika Singh & Abhinav Shekhar and the lyrics and composition is done by Abhinav Shekhar himself. The music for the same is given by Aditya Dev. Produced by Sanjay Kukreja, the video is directed by Remo D’Souza and Digital media marketing has been specialized by BLive Media Box for the song.

Abhinav who has already shot his next 7 songs, the singer has previously appeared in music videos ‘Jogi’ with Sneha Namanandi & Lakk Boom Boom co featuring Yuvika Chaudhary, Loverfehmi and Hindustan songs.

Talented singer Abhinav Shekhar says, “This song is really special for me, I always wanted to create something fresh for Holi as people love the vibe of enjoying in fool mood in festivals like such. With Mika paaji adding into the curry it was best I could have asked for. And then Remo sir was always there to back me up. With such a great cast it has been a wonderful celebration.”

All songs of Abhinav Shekhar have an insane level of craze on social media and with this song too he is sure to make everyone’s Holi more colorful.

Holi will be celebrated on March 10 this 2020 and the song is the best festive gift Abhinav Shekhar could give to his fans.