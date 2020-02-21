Actor Mukesh J Bharti will groove to Bappi Lahiri’s song Jhumka Bareilly Wala

King of pop Bappi Lahiri is composing the song ‘Jhumka Bareilly Wala’ for the film ‘Ishq Nachaunda Hai’ that is scheduled to be shot in Bareilly & Lucknow later this year.

Now that Bareilly has its famous ‘jhumka’ (dangler) at the Paras Khera ‘bazaar’, it’s time for a new version of the iconic ‘Jhumka gira re’ song. King of pop Bappi Lahiri is composing the song ‘Jhumka Bareilly Wala’ for the film ‘Ishq Nachaunda Hai’ that is scheduled to be shot in Bareilly later this year.

Bappi Lahiri said, “Jhumka is very musical word. I had a dream since childhood to make a song on Bareilly Ka Jhumka, now it’s turning into reality after being in Industry for 50 years. I’m making song Jhumka Bareilly Wala which is dedicated to Bareilly people. I already started work on this song. I would like to thanks Mukesh J Bharati for this song”.

Inspired by famous song ‘Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar main’ filmed on actor Sadhna in ‘Mera Saya’ (1966), the Bareilly Development Authority came up with a 270 kg golden ‘jhumka’ financed by Bundelkhand University director Keshav Aggarwal from the university’s corporate social responsibility fund.

Guinness World Record holder lyricist Sameer Anjaan is penning the song that will be shot on actor Mukesh J Bharti and other actors, film producer Manju Bharti said.

“I hail from Bareilly and was here for the inaugural ceremony when Union minister Santosh Gangwar inaugurated the iconic ‘jhumka’. We were also gifted a replica of the ‘jhumka’ which we took back to Mumbai. When we showed it to Bappi Da, he came up with the idea of a new song that will be inspired by iconic song that every music lover knows by heart. He hummed a tune and we were all excited and immediately decided to go for it,” Mukesh said.

His previous film ‘Do Pal Pyar Ke’ was shot in Moradabad and they have shot the upcoming film ‘Pyar Main Thoda Twist’ in Lucknow last December. Both films and his next one have ‘100 Days’ and ‘Agnisakshi’-fame Partho Ghosh as director and has been written by Abhishek Kumar Shashi.

The ‘Ishq Nachaunda Hai’ song will be shot at Paras Khera, which is now being called Jhumka Chaurha in Bareilly. “Sameerji is writing the song and Dada will compose the song. Besides Bareilly, the film will also be shot in Lucknow and Varanasi in three schedules. But, right now we are busy wrapping the post-production of ‘Pyar Main Thoda Twist’ that we will release in the second half of 2020. We have shot the entire film in and around Lucknow with Mukesh, Richa Mukherjee, Atul Srivastava, Govind Namdev, Rajesh Sharma, Santosh Shukla and Alka Amin” , Manju Bharati.