Yuvraaj Parashar brings his skills as a director to the fore with the music video Mehroo

It is quite rare to see a music single not backed by a big music label, but lately one stumbled upon a video called ‘Mehroo’ feat Vibhoutee Sharma & Suhel Ali Khan, directed by actor turned director Yuvraaj Parashar.

You have to give it up to Vibhoutee Sharmas beautiful performance as Mehroo, alongside Suhel Ali Khan’s fabulous act as Sameed, an Indian army soldier. The video is based on the Indian Army & depicts how our lives our better because there is someone out there sacrificing his life for the sake of our loved ones!

The video is a visual treat and gives you chills in your spine. Yuvraaj Parashar has managed proving his fantastic directional skills with this debut.

Music director duo Sangeet & Siddharth Haldipur’s music has stirred our hearts with the beautiful melancholic tune that keeps you wanting more.