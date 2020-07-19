After Breathe: Into The Shadows, it’s time for Shakuntala Devi, Durgavati, Sherni, Chhori – Vikram Malhotra has ‘abundant’ line of films ahead for his Abundantia Entertainment

While lockdown has taken a toll on quite a few films and several production houses are contemplating how to get into a survival mode once things get back to (the new) normal, there isn’t any such pinch that Vikram Malhotra and his production house Abundantia Entertainment are facing. On the contrary, there are major plans ahead already with Breathe: Into The Shadows having released, Shakuntala Devi lined up for release later this month, Durgavati getting closer to the finishing line as well, Sherni chalking out its next schedule and Chhori putting together measures in place to kick-start soon.

Informs our source, “After Gulabo Sitabo, the only other major film has its OTT plans out in the public domain is Shakuntala Devi. The Vidya Balan starrer is ready and with Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh adding further weight to the proceedings, this Anu Menon directed film is a delightful affair that is made for the entire family audiences. Amazon Prime has already kick-started the promotional campaign for the film.”

The OTT giant has already released Breathe 2 [Breathe – Into The Shadows] to a bumper response which is second in the franchise that has been put together by Vikram Malhotra and his director Mayank Sharma. The thriller has Amit Sadh returning in his cop avtar of Kabir Sawant, though the quotient is further upped manifold with Abhishek Bachchan making his big OTT debut.

“Breathe is what truly started the web series phenomenon for Indian content on the OTT platform and after Madhavan in the first season, Abhishek’s entry into the second season as the antagonist has enhanced the shock value. Amit Sadh is the constant in the series and it is exciting to see how he chases his new adversary. Nithya Menen is another fresh face stepping into the franchise,” our source continues.

The capable and hardworking team at Abundantia Entertainment are speeding up the post production work on Durgavati which is a horror drama in the offering. With Bhumi Pednekar leading the show, Durgavati has already wrapped its principle shoot and now work is going full throttle to get the film ready for release soon. What makes this G. Ashok directed film further special is the presence of Arshad Warsi along with Karan Kapadia [Blank] and Mahie Gill.

Our insider adds, “These are not the only films where post production is on. In fact Abundantia is also working on whatever has been shot for Sherni so far. This is another Vidya Balan starrer that the production house has up its sleeves after Shakuntala Devi. Amit Masurkar is making something unique all over again after Rajkummar Rao’s Newton. Of course some chunk of shooting still remains for the film and that would resume soon once lockdown is lifted. Same holds true for Vishal Furia’s Chhori too that has just been announced with Nushrat Bharucha.”

Well, with Breathe: Into The Shadows, Shakuntala Devi, Durgavati, Shreni and Chhori lined up in quick succession, guess producer Vikram Malhotra has turned out to be as prolific as it gets when it comes to putting together an ‘abundant’ line of films ahead for his Abundantia Entertainment.