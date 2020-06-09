Agneepath actor Rajesh Tandon reminisces about his experience of playing the lead role in Maa Santoshi Maa

In a career spanning more than two decades, actor Rajesh Tandon has played a wide variety of roles. Mazhar Lala, the character he played in Agneepath, remains one of the most memorable roles he has played on-screen. The actor has played prominent parts in films like Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai (2000), Company (2002) and My Wife’s Murder (2005). Out of all the films he has done, the one film he played the male lead was Maa Santoshi Maa, which released in 2003.

The actor has many fond memories of working on the devotional, social drama and though it has been several years since the film released, the actor remembers it with a lot of love.

“Maa Santoshi Maa was an out-and-out family drama with a devotional touch to it. Such films are being made very rarely these days and working on a film, which talked about many important social issues, was a privilege. It was the first time I got to play the leading role in a film and I got ample opportunity to show my mettle as an actor. In the film, I belonged to a family which had all kinds of people and how this family dealt with a problem formed the crux of the story,” he shares.

Maa Santoshi Maa was a multi-starrer film and the actor shares his experience of working with the cast which consisted of many seasoned actors.

“Technically, I was the hero and Bhagyashree was the heroine of the film but it was a film which was about characters. Every actor had an equally important role and one which contributed towards taking the story forward. The film tried to convey the message that having faith in God is the key to leading a healthy and successful life. Going by the success of the film, I feel the message reached out to the audience effectively. I hope more such films are made.”

Though Rajesh has been missing from the big screen for a while, he has recently signed a couple of projects which will be announced soon.