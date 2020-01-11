Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior takes a good start, should be a winner











2020 has started off on a good note. Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior has exceeded expectations by scoring far better than what it was expected to on the first day. While it was predicted that around 10-12 crores would come on Friday, the collections went far ahead of that as 15.10 crores came in. This is quite good, especially considering the fact that there was competition around at least at multiplexes with new release Chhapaak as well as Good Newwz which is still spreading good news at the box office.

The film is leading by a distance now and is only going to jump further today and tomorrow since the critical acclaim is there from all quarters and audience word of mouth is very positive as well. The cinematic appeal of the Om Raut directed film has been hailed as a unique experience for the audiences and this is what is set to pull them into theatres.

Ajay Devgn has made films across genres over the last three three decades and with this historical he has excelled as a producer as well. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan has come with a mean act which is being loved too, something that will aid further in bringing on footfalls. The start is there for the film and good jumps from here will ensure that a hit is on the cards.