Akshay Kumar donates 1000 wrist bands with sensors to Mumbai Police to detect COVID-19 symptoms

GOQii has announced a major breakthrough in early COVID detection, tracing through the launch of GOQii Vital 3.0. In one of the world’s first major disruptions in COVID-19 prevention through its Wrist Band with Sensors to detect COVID-19 Symptoms.

Given the advanced preventive health capabilities of the platform, GOQii’s Brand Ambassador Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 GOQii Vital 3.0 bands to Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. The Mumbai Police department will be the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its Personnel via the GOQii Preventive Health Platform.

The Wrist Bands will track vitals like Body Temperature, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure & Sleep while keeping a check on your step count and calories. GOQii has partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study for the early detection of COVID-19 infections based on data collected by Vital 3.0. Combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 Wrist Band can help significantly in isolating potential COVID-19 patients and preventing further spread.

To curb the rapid spread of the virus, governments across the world are making sure temperature checks are mandatory at every public place. Temperature checks are an important tool that can be effective at many levels – pre-detection phase, as an increase in body temperature, is the first symptom of being affected by the virus and post-detection, as people in quarantine need regular and timely temperature checks. GOQii Vital 3.0 will help users, as well as patients, check their temperature without any human contact, especially contact with nurses and doctors thus reducing exposure to others.

“We are seeing the evolution of the Internet of Health, Integration of Wearables + Coaches/Doctors + Machine Learning into a preventive ecosystem will lead to better health outcomes. Governments, Hospitals, Schools, BPOs, Insurance, Banking, Ride-sharing, Food delivery, E-Commerce & Logistics companies around the world are in talks with us to use the GOQii Vital 3.0. Combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 Smart Band can help significantly in isolating potential COVID-19 patients and preventing further spread. We are confident that the clinical study will show positive results in predicting COVID-19 infection,”, says Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.

“We are happy to partner with GOQii in their endeavour to create a preventive healthcare ecosystem and be the front runners to bring about a revolution in early detection of the COVID- 19 virus”, says Friedrich Lämmel, CEO, Thryve. “Wearable devices provide valuable data that can be translated into actionable health insights by our advanced algorithms,” he added.

GOQii Vital 3.0 will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government & private enterprises and some units will be available for the public. Plans are underway to launch in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Singapore and other countries. Following PM Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Be Vocal about Local’ #AtmaNirbharBharat GOQii is also evaluating manufacturing options in India. GOQii Vital 3.0 will be available for order from the GOQii App and will be soon available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The GOQii Vital 3.0 is only a screening device and not a medical device. It is recommended that it be used for screening purposes only. All data collected by GOQii is subjected to HIPAA, GDPR and relevant data privacy guidelines.