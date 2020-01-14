Home » News » Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo breaks several records in the international market!

Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramulooreleased on 12th January was one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film is a big success and is garnering immense love from the audience around the globe.

In the US Top 10 weekly chart, the film stands at the No.1 position with $7680 for per-screen average collection, which is the highest amongst all the non-major studio films released this week as reported by Global Box Office Measurement leader ComScore.

The USA box office collection has created a new record by collecting $817,000 for the premieres.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has created an all-time Telugu film record in New Zealand by collecting N$34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows whereas SS Rajamouli’ directorial venture, Baahubali: The Conclusion (Telugu) had collected N$21,290 for premieres.

In Australia, the film created a non-Baahubali: The Conclusion record at the box office by collecting A$ 239,144 in the premiere.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

