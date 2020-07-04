Amazon Prime Music and Sony Music collaborate on Telugu Pop with Hyderabad Gig

Amazon Prime Music today announced its collaboration with global music company Sony Music and Knack Studios for Hyderabad Gig, a brand-new musical offering for Telugu music listeners to enjoy original Telugu Pop music. Starting July 2020, this unique musical experience will showcase fresh, exemplary music created by renowned musical talent from the Telugu Film industry, as they collaborate and experiment with eclectic themes in Pop music. All Hyderabad Gig songs will be available exclusively first on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy, giving listeners an ad-free, voice enabled listening experience.



Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, said, “Hyderabad Gig presents a great opportunity to discover fresh, original Telugu pop music; and we could not have found better partners than Sony Music for this collaboration. Amazon Prime Music listeners are constantly seeking newer, undiscovered music to enjoy and Hyderabad Gigs’ original compositions are sure to delight music lovers with fresh Telugu songs specially created by composers like Gopi Sundar, Ghibran, Justin Prabhakaran who are not only immensely popular among Telugu listeners, but also have a huge fan following amongst Tamil music listeners. All Hyderabad Gig songs will be available ad-free and exclusively, first on Amazon Prime Music.”



Rajat Kakar, Managing Director – Sony Music Entertainment, said: “The idea here is to give listeners compelling fresh sound created by the finest talent from the south. We are keen to start an Indie-pop culture in south where we can connect artistes and fans directly. We are thrilled to have Hyderabad Gig available exclusively on Amazon Prime Music, and we feel this will give rise to a new genre while also encouraging talented artistes to come forth for the next season.”



Hyderabad Gig aims at making Telugu pop music more accessible, while also presenting fans with unexplored talent. The maiden season of Hyderabad Gig will comprise of original content in first of its kind music video avatar featuring established and upcoming composers – Gopi Sundar, Ghibran, Justin Prabhakaran, Vivek Sagar, Prashanth Vihari, Sricharan and many more. This season will consist of 6 audio tracks that will be exclusively available first on Amazon Prime Music for 7 days plus 6 live performance videos as well as some stunning ancillary behind-the-scene videos spread across multiple touchpoints.



“The Hyderabad Gig involves artists such as Gopi Sundar, Ghibran, Justin Prabhakaran and many other popular composers from the music industry. It is a distinctive proposition for young and upcoming talent to get together and create sounds that are unique. As a music label, it is important to have a constant flow of new music, particularly during these difficult times. Our vision is to have the best Telugu Pop music rolling out of this platform ” Ashok Parwani, Head Sony Music South added.



LH Harish Ram, President and Co-founder, Knack Studios, said: “We at Knack Studios have always had a passion for providing a world class platform for independent music and feel that The Hyderabad Gig will be a keystone in realizing that dream. This collaboration with Sony Music is exciting as they will provide the perfect reach for the artists while we offer our state of the art facility, ensuring a world class product.”

After Hindi and Punjabi, Telugu is the most consumed language on video and audio streaming platforms, providing scope to reach a larger audience base. We believe there is a slew of artistes in south India who are extremely talented and need a right platform to exhibit their talents.

The first look of Hyderabad Gig will launch on 3rd July 2020 while the episodes will release starting 9th July 2020.

