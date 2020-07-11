Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Test Covid-19 Positive, Bollywood Wishes Them Speedy Recovery

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have been tested positive for Covid-19 virus. Bollywood celebrities immediately took to social media to wish them a speedy recovery.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday tweeted that he has tested coronavirus positive. The actor, 77, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” tweeted @SrBachchan.

His son Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive. Confirming the same, he tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

A number of celebs took to the microblogging site to pray and wish a speedy recovery to the actors.

“Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength,” tweeted Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength. 🙏 https://t.co/9LsFvbZIXq — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 11, 2020

“Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery,” tweet by popular actor Dhanush.

Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 11, 2020

Randeep Hooda wrote, “Wish you a speedy recovery Bachchan saab.”

Wish you a speedy recovery Bachchan saab 🙏🏽 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 11, 2020

“Praying for your speedy recovery, sir.” tweeted Bollywood actresses Yami Gautam.

Praying for your speedy recovery, sir🙏🏻😇 https://t.co/Dy9CkWgdjU — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 11, 2020

Anupam Kher also sent wishes for Bachchan and wrote, “आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।”

आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020

Get well soon mere bhai @juniorbachchan 💕 wishing u and @SrBachchan sir a speedy recovery. Sending loads of love and prayers my brother. ❣️🤗 https://t.co/QfBYVeXftU — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 11, 2020

Get well soon my brother – @juniorbachchan – praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 11, 2020

Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

His upcoming films are “Chehre”, “Jhund” and “Brahmastra”. He is also scheduled to host the season 12 of the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.